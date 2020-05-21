Parolled CQ meth trafficker relapses after Father’s Day snub

A YEAR after being sentenced for trafficking drugs over 11 months, a Central Queensland methamphetamines user has fronted the Supreme Court again for possessing more of the highly addictive substance.

Brock Andrew Skillington, 39, pleaded guilty on May 21, 2020, in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to one count of possessing more than two grams of meth, possess a dangerous drug, possess items used in the commission of a drug crime and obstruct police.

It was one day shy of his 2019 sentence in the same courtroom for his 11-month drug trafficking operation where he sold meth and marijuana in CQ.

Skillington sold 15.45g of meth through 13 transactions along with at least six supplies of marijuana and a further 25 supplies where the exact amount was not identified.

He received a 4.5 years prison term, with 474 days pre-sentence custody declared and the sentenced suspended after time served (474 days).

Defence barrister Scott Moon told the court on May 21 his client had done well after being released on parole, working and staying away from drugs, but a lack of a phone call from his children on Father's Day led to the "foolish" decision to use drugs again.

"He accepts his fate," Mr Moon said.

"He's not blaming anyone but himself."

Justice Graeme Crow said Skillington was a skilled member of the community when he was clean of drugs.

The court heard police searched Skillington's Berserker residence on September 13 in relation to supply and possess dangerous drugs.

When police arrived, Skillington was in the front yard with another male.

Police asked Skillington to take his hands out of his pockets, which he refused to do.

A police officer had to physically remove one of Skillington's hands, from his pocket, which remained gripped onto two clip seal bags of meth weighing 13.958g.

Only 15 days later, Skillington was seen by police standing with a female next to his ute.

When police intercepted, the woman was driving and Skillington was in the passenger seat.

A search located a spray can with a false bottom behind the driver's seat, containing 1.23g of meth in a clip seal bag and many clip seal bags like the ones located on September 13.

Skillington was arrested and remanded in custody.

Justice Crow ordered the suspended sentence from May 2019 be wholly activated, sentenced Skillington to 2.5 years prison for the September 2019 possession and declared 236 days presentence custody with immediate parole eligibility.

The court heard due to COVID-19 practice directions, parole applications were not being heard for 145 days compared to the prior average of about 60 days.