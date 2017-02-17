Police abandon chase for driver

A GLADSTONE man who led police on a 2km highway pursuit has avoided actual jail time, despite being on a suspended jail sentence and parole at the time of the chase.

Allen Michael Franklin, 30, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to failing to stop during the pursuit on September 21, 2015.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said police were called to the Brisbane Valley Hwy at Wivenhoe Hill about 10.40pm, after reports of Franklin's LandCruiser driving "erratically and half off the road".

Sgt Stevens said Franklin performed a u-turn and accelerated away from police, then performed two more u-turns, with the last putting his car in an embankment.

He said Franklin then drove towards the police car, sped past, and led police on a 2km chase before police called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

The court heard the almost 18-month-old offence had been delayed coming to court because the arresting officer had been on long service leave for some months.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said the delay had led to a "curious situation", where Franklin had committed and served time for other offences between the police chase and today's sentencing.

However, Ms Ho said she was still able to take the more recent offences into account when sentencing.

She described Franklin's traffic history as "appalling" and his criminal history as "less than admirable".

He had previously been convicted of dangerous and disqualified driving, as well as unrelated drug, violence, stealing and weapons offences.

Ms Ho said had the failing to stop offence been dealt with earlier, it was unlikely Franklin would have been given actual jail time.

She said he probably knew he was in trouble for other offences when he evaded police.

"You were clearly on notice that you were facing serious traffic offences," Ms Ho said.

"You're walking on a very tight tightrope.

"And you're obviously struggling with drug addiction."

Ms Ho sentenced Franklin to nine months in jail with immediate parole.

His licence was disqualified for two years.