Parolee drove erratically in fear after seeing police

THE moment he saw police, he started driving erratically in fear.

To make things worse, he was driving a friend's car and didn't know what was in it - he told police.

It was a stolen laptop in the car that led Scott Healy to plead guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of possessing tainted property.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Healy was behind the wheel when police intercepted a car just after midnight on July 12 because it was being driven erratically without lights.

He said Healy was acting nervously so police searched the vehicle and found several laptops in the rear - one that had been stolen during a break and enter earlier this month.

Healy, who had an eight-page criminal record, had been released on parole 12 months ago and had 18 months to go on parole.

Healy told the court he became nervous when he saw police, resulting in him driving erratically.

He said he had started work this week at a new job.

"I'm doing everything I can to turn my life around," Healy said.

He said he had been going to attempt to get the owner of the vehicle to write a statutory declaration, but decided he didn't want to waste the court's time on chasing that avenue and just wanted to get on with his life.

Healy was sentenced to a six month-prison term for the tainted-property charge, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months.