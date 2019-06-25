Menu
PLAY TIME: New equipment will be installed at Endeavour Park next month.
Parks to receive major playground equipment upgrades

Mark Zita
by
25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
CHILDREN across the Gladstone region will soon enjoy new playground equipment at Endeavour Park and Reg Tanna Park.

Gladstone Regional Council will replace and install the new equipment next month.

Works will include removal of existing playground equipment, installation of new playground equipment, softfall top up, turf and topsoil.

Acting mayor Chris Trevor said the installation were part of works adopted in Council's budget.

"These parks were identified for works as part of a wider playground replacement program,” Cr Trevor said.

"Residents who regularly visit these playgrounds should be mindful that playground equipment will be unavailable for a few days next month.”

Works will occur after the June-July school holidays to ensure children are able to use the existing equipment during the break.

"When work starts, within temporary fencing, visitors to the park are urged to be mindful of safety and to obey signage,” Cr Trevor said.

The playground equipment designs will feature swings, slides and climbing apparatus.

"There will be plenty of scope for young imaginations at play for our young residents and visitors to the Gladstone Region.”

Both playgrounds are also in areas naturally shaded during various times of the day.

"Council asks parents to employ SunSmart measures such as protecting their children from the sun's UV rays by encouraging them to wear hats, sunscreen and protective clothing and avoiding outdoor play during the hottest part of the day.”

