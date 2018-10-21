Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG DAY OUT: Joel, Toby, Madi and Leigh Scherer at the 2018 RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue and emergency services community day at Gladstone Marina Parklands.
BIG DAY OUT: Joel, Toby, Madi and Leigh Scherer at the 2018 RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue and emergency services community day at Gladstone Marina Parklands. Matt Taylor GLA201018HELI
News

GALLERY: Parklands alive with activity for River Glow

Matt Taylor
by
21st Oct 2018 2:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Marina Parklands came alive with colour on Saturday for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue community open day, followed by River Glow.

Red and blue lights filled the air as emergency services gathered to teach kids and adults about how each service operates.

Media and liaison officer with RACQ Capricorn helicopter rescue service, Gabrielle Holmes, said the open day was an opportunity for children and families to get up close and personal.

"They can have a chat with the crew and get an understanding of what's important as far as being safe out on the roads, to avoid us having to come and visit them," she said.

"It puts a face to the name and they get to meet the actual team out there saving lives rather than it just being theoretical.

"They might look big and scary in their flight suits but they're really lovely guys and are simply here to help."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The community day was followed by Gladstone's first ever River Glow, a twilight fun run to raise further funds for the helicopter rescue service.

After huge success in Rockhampton, the Gladstone event attracted more than the 500 registration goal.

"Community support has been enormous," Gabrielle said.

"They'll be running around the Marina Parklands raising funds and awareness for the chopper and just having a really fun night.

"Gladstone has a great support base for us so it's good to come down with this event."

Related Items

Show More
fundraising gladstone marina racq capricorn helicopter rescue service river glow
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Who is $440k richer?

    premium_icon Who is $440k richer?

    News The chance of choosing all six winning numbers for Division One with a single game is one in 8,145,060

    • 21st Oct 2018 5:00 PM
    GALLERY: Best of the best shine on stage

    premium_icon GALLERY: Best of the best shine on stage

    News The Showcase gala wraps up this year's Gladstone Eisteddfod

    • 21st Oct 2018 3:48 PM
    Driver freed from crash at Calliope

    Driver freed from crash at Calliope

    News It happened at an intersection in Calliope.

    Prelude to summer: warmer week predicted for the region

    Prelude to summer: warmer week predicted for the region

    Weather How hot will it get across the Gladstone region?

    Local Partners