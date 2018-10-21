GALLERY: Parklands alive with activity for River Glow

BIG DAY OUT: Joel, Toby, Madi and Leigh Scherer at the 2018 RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue and emergency services community day at Gladstone Marina Parklands.

GLADSTONE Marina Parklands came alive with colour on Saturday for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue community open day, followed by River Glow.

Red and blue lights filled the air as emergency services gathered to teach kids and adults about how each service operates.

Media and liaison officer with RACQ Capricorn helicopter rescue service, Gabrielle Holmes, said the open day was an opportunity for children and families to get up close and personal.

"They can have a chat with the crew and get an understanding of what's important as far as being safe out on the roads, to avoid us having to come and visit them," she said.

"It puts a face to the name and they get to meet the actual team out there saving lives rather than it just being theoretical.

"They might look big and scary in their flight suits but they're really lovely guys and are simply here to help."

The community day was followed by Gladstone's first ever River Glow, a twilight fun run to raise further funds for the helicopter rescue service.

After huge success in Rockhampton, the Gladstone event attracted more than the 500 registration goal.

"Community support has been enormous," Gabrielle said.

"They'll be running around the Marina Parklands raising funds and awareness for the chopper and just having a really fun night.

"Gladstone has a great support base for us so it's good to come down with this event."