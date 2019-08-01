Parking rush: New city hall's early issues identified

GRANDIOSE: A drawing by Cottee Parker Architects shows what Sunshine Coast City Hall might look like.

CARPARKING and street-level appeal have emerged as early sticking points in Sunshine Coast Council's bid to build a new city hall in the Marochydore city centre.

The council's development application for the 10-storey hub was published on Economic Development Queensland's website on Tuesday, more than a month after it was lodged.

It included a maximum of 158 car parking spaces to service the 600 council staff destined to move from Nambour, Caloundra and the existing Maroochydore offices when the building is completed.

The council expects that to be by July 2022.

The application showed parking and activation of street frontages were two issues raised by the State Government during a series of three meetings leading up to the application being lodged.

It said podium parking, on levels one, two and three of the building, was preferred because a culmination of a high water table, acid sulphate soils and possible flooding were factors against a basement option.

"Council is also acutely aware that a basement would become redundant in future following the delivery of multimodal public transport infrastructure to the centre," the report read.

A traffic impact report showed that on top of the 600 council staff, a further 150 staff were expected to fill other commercial and retail tenancies within the building.

It also showed the council had allowed for a further 112 off-site "consolidated" parking spaces, taking the total to 270 spaces for about 750 workers.

The traffic report listed alternative transport modes that could be used including light rail, the first stage of which it said was expected to be completed by 2025.

An aerial view shows where Sunshine Coast City Hall will be in the Maroochydore city centre. Contributed

It also expected bus service frequencies to increase.

"Details regarding the locations of bus stops and how these will connect to the existing bus network are not yet available," the report read.

"However, as above, it would be reasonable to assume that the proposed Sunshine Coast City Hall will be within walking distance of future bus stops."

Meanwhile, the council's application said a request by Economic Development Queensland to improve the building's appeal at street level had been carefully considered by project architects Cottee Parker.

"The key design driver for the building is to create an activated ground plane that will entice people to frequent the building and encourage them to actively engage with the civic services provided," the application read.

"The entry lobby, which includes a large outdoor foyer and grandiose 6m high ceilings, is positioned to the site's primary corner to First Avenue and South Sea Islander Way, enhancing the development's presentation to public realm and achieving the outstanding built form intended for the site."