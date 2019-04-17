Parking, fireworks, closures: A guide to Easter festivities

LIGHT DISPLAY: Four nights of fireworks are planned for this year's Harbour Festival.

LIGHT DISPLAY: Four nights of fireworks are planned for this year's Harbour Festival. Mike Richards GLA240316FEST

EASTER is just around the corner and it's to be a busy few days for the Gladstone region.

To make it easier to head harbourside and enjoy the events the council has put together some top tips for residents and visitors.

Parking

Parking will be available at the Gladstone PCYC (shuttle bus pickup point), the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre multi-level car park (entry via Oaka Lane), Gladstone City Library car park in Central Lane and the Gladstone Regional Council car park in Central Lane (shuttle bus pickup point). Gladstone Ports Corporation will temporarily re-open Flinders Parade on Good Friday, April 19, to Easter Monday, April 22.

Temporary car parking on the corner of Lord and Goondoon streets will also be available, except from 6am to 11am, Friday, April 19, and all day Sunday, April 21.

Shuttle bus times

The service will run between the Gladstone CBD, Gladstone Harbour Festival, Gladstone Yacht Club and the Brisbane to Gladstone (B2G) Village.

. 6am-noon, Good Friday

. 9am-10pm, Easter Saturday

. 2pm-10pm, Easter Sunday

Shuttle bus locations

. Gladstone PCYC, 53 Yarroon St, Gladstone Central

. Gladstone Regional Council car park - 70 Central Lane, Gladstone Central

. B2G Village/Gladstone Yacht Club, 1 Goondoon St, Gladstone

. Gladstone Harbour Festival, GPC Marina Parklands, 98 Bryan Jordan Drive, Gladstone

Boat ramp

The Goondoon Street Boat Ramp will be closed to the public from Wednesday, April 17, to Monday, April 22, reopening on Tuesday, April 23.

Gladstone Harbour Festival fireworks

Four nights of fireworks are planned for the Gladstone Harbour Festival. The fireworks will be staged from Victoria Park, Auckland Hill. There will be NO access to this area one hour either side of fireworks.

. 7.40pm, Thursday, April 18

. 9pm, Friday, April 19

. 9pm, Saturday, April 20

. 8.30pm, Sunday, April 21

Gladstone Harbour Festival Street Parade road closures

The Gladstone Harbour Festival Street Parade will be held on Sunday 21 April 2019 at 4.30pm.

To ensure the safety and enjoyment of participants there will be road closures along the parade route from 3pm-6pm.

The parade will travel:

. Through the GPC Marina Parklands (Bryan Jordan Drive)

. Over the Matthew Flinders (Gladstone Marina) Bridge, left on to Lord Street

. Finishing next to Pat's Tackle World, 21 Lord Street

The following roads will have closures: Bryan Jordan Drive, Lord Street, Central Lane.

There will be no access over the Gladstone Marina Bridge during the road closure times. All access to the Marina Parklands will be via Alf O'Rourke Drive only.