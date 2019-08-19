Parked car creates road block for council upgrades

SQUARED OFF: Council workers were forced to bitumen around a car on Auckland St after upgrades were performed on the stretch of road last week.

SQUARED OFF: Council workers were forced to bitumen around a car on Auckland St after upgrades were performed on the stretch of road last week.

A CAR parked innocently on Auckland St has provided a timely reminder for residents to keep up to date with roadworks happening near their homes and businesses.

Recent road resurfacing works performed by Gladstone Regional Council on the busy street left a section of bitumen unsealed around a car parked near the Walsh St intersection.

The image did the rounds on social media last week with some people taking aim at council over a perception they simply couldn't be bothered removing the car.

However Mayor Matt Burnett said that wasn't the case.

"Council have no legal powers under the Traffic Act to forcibly remove a vehicle that is not in a hazardous position," Cr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett said council took steps prior to and during the work to have the vehicle removed.

"If roadworks have the potential to, or will impact residents, a consultation strategy is developed to ensure prior notification. Dependent on the scope of the works, different notifications are required," he said.

"Essential services such as fire, ambulance, police, waste services, public transportation (taxi, bus) services and council are notified.

"Information can also be delivered via council's social media and web platforms. When necessary, additional advertisements will be placed in The Observer."



Cr Burnett said an initial letter drop notification for the Auckland St works took place in June which advised the approximate month works were likely to occur.

Further notifications were issued earlier this month.

On August 3 both a paper notification and a social media post (via council's Facebook page) were published. On August 5, council's contractor notified residents works would commence (48 hours prior to works commencing).

"In some circumstances, the owners are not found or uncontactable. Owners may also be away for extended periods due for work, holidays and/or medical treatments," Cr Burnett said.

"If this is the case, further approval must be sought before the removal of the car can take place."

Cr Burnett confirmed the unsurfaced area of Auckland St would be rectified while crews are in the vicinity - and once the car is removed.

The car was still parked in the same location as at 11am on Monday.

He added that further works will take place on Auckland St, between Eden St and Tank St, on Tuesday night between 6pm-6am.

"The Auckland St resurfacing works form part of the annual resurfacing program delivered by council," Cr Burnett said.

"Other proposed works will include Auckland St between Herbert and Bramston and Roseberry to Auckland Point Lookout.

"While delivering over 100,000m2 of resurfaced road, council experiences minimal occasions where a vehicle cannot be moved.

"Statistically, this represents less than 0.004 per cent of the network that may require revisiting to complete the renewal project."