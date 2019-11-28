Catholic church prepares for next chapter

Father Kevin is leaving Gladstone and going to work overseas Photo: Luka Kauzlaric

SINCE 1901, the Marist Fathers have provided ministry and support to the Gladstone Parish.

Father Kevin Redmond will leave the parish at the end of the year and mark the departure of the Marist Fathers from the parish.

Fr Kevin said the "difficult" decision to pull out of the parish was made in 2017.

He said declining numbers and the organisation's other responsibilities around Australia were the reasons behind the decision.

Fr Kevin's six-year term ends at the end of this year.

"The Fathers came to the realisation they didn't have someone automatically able to step into the position," Fr Kevin said.

A priest from the Rockhampton Diocese will come to Gladstone next year.

Father Andrew Chase will be the leader and undertake the ministry, Fr Kevin said.

He said there was a positive feel around the parish.

"There's a lot of hope because it's going to be a new chapter with new opportunities," Fr Kevin said.

Over the weekend, parishioners and Marist Fathers gathered to celebrate the organisation's contribution to the region