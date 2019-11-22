Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marist Brothers and Fathers gathered to celebrate 118 years of Marist in Gladstone and the departure of the Marist Fathers from the parish
Marist Brothers and Fathers gathered to celebrate 118 years of Marist in Gladstone and the departure of the Marist Fathers from the parish
News

Parish nears end of an era

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUR Lady, Star of the Sea Church was filled with Marist Brothers and Fathers today.

The group celebrated 118 years of being in the parish, alongside local parishioners.

It may have marked a significant milestone, but it also recognised the work of the Marist Fathers in the parish as they prepared to depart at the end of the year.

Sunday’s mass will be at Chanel College to farewell of the Marist Fathers.

It will be held in the Mar­ian Centre from 9am.

All are welcome to ­attend.

marist brothers marist fathers star of the sea church star of the sea parish
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surf shop carves up milestone

        premium_icon Surf shop carves up milestone

        News Owners past and present celebrated 25 years of business for the Goondoon St surf shop

        • 22nd Nov 2019 4:30 PM
        UPDATED: Train and truck collide on rural CQ road

        premium_icon UPDATED: Train and truck collide on rural CQ road

        News A truck driver was taken to hospital after the incident earlier today.

        IN COURT: 7 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 7 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        CQ mine marks major milestone at RG Tanna terminal

        premium_icon CQ mine marks major milestone at RG Tanna terminal

        News IN THE early hours of Wednesday the loading of cape-size MV Marijeannie...