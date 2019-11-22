Parish nears end of an era

Marist Brothers and Fathers gathered to celebrate 118 years of Marist in Gladstone and the departure of the Marist Fathers from the parish

OUR Lady, Star of the Sea Church was filled with Marist Brothers and Fathers today.

The group celebrated 118 years of being in the parish, alongside local parishioners.

It may have marked a significant milestone, but it also recognised the work of the Marist Fathers in the parish as they prepared to depart at the end of the year.

Sunday’s mass will be at Chanel College to farewell of the Marist Fathers.

It will be held in the Mar­ian Centre from 9am.

All are welcome to ­attend.