Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton stuns in a all white dress as she dines at Madeo restaurant with friends
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton stuns in a all white dress as she dines at Madeo restaurant with friends
Celebrity

Paris Hilton debuts ridiculous face mask

by Andrew Bucklow
2nd Jul 2020 2:48 PM

Paris Hilton has set the standard for pointless (albeit fashionable) face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The businesswoman, 39, donned a diamanté mesh face mask as she stepped out to dinner with her boyfriend Carter Reum and friends in Los Angeles.

It's likely the mesh mask would do little to protect Hilton from coronavirus which has ravaged California with more than 223,000 confirmed cases and more than 5900 deaths.

Hilton has actually been selling her own range of face masks on her website featuring some of her iconic sayings, including "loves it", "that's hot" and "sliving" (a blend of "slaying" and "living").

Paris Hilton is selling her own range of face masks.
Paris Hilton is selling her own range of face masks.

Hilton revealed earlier this week that she had been quarantining with her boyfriend Carter Reum who she has been dating since the end of last year.

"We both are business people, so we do our work during the day and then at night we cook together and watch movies and play with the puppy," she told Vogue Australia. "It's just been an amazing time to be together and I'm really enjoying it."

She added: "I'm used to being on a plane and travelling over 250 days of the year, so I've never in my life, since I was a kid, had this much time off."

 

Originally published as Paris Hilton debuts ridiculous face mask

More Stories

Show More
celebrity coronavirus fashion paris hilton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Baby with critical head injury in serious condition

        premium_icon UPDATE: Baby with critical head injury in serious condition

        Breaking AN eight-month-old baby boy who suffered critical head injuries in May remains in a serious condition after multiple surgeries.

        Man over alcohol limit morning after tequila shots at 21st

        premium_icon Man over alcohol limit morning after tequila shots at 21st

        Crime The man drank 12 beers and several tequila shots the night before.

        • 2nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
        BANNED: The tasty fish you can’t keep from July 15

        premium_icon BANNED: The tasty fish you can’t keep from July 15

        News Anglers will have to return catches in Gladstone tidal waters.

        DRUG DRIVERS: Motorists in court named

        premium_icon DRUG DRIVERS: Motorists in court named

        Crime A NUMBER of people have pleaded guilty to drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates...