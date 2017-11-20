Gladstone couple's fourth time lucky with baby daughter

HANDS FULL: This yet to be named baby girl is the fourth child born at Gladstone Base Hospital to Tanya and Derren Hindmarsh.

GLADSTONE'S Tanya and Derren Hindmarsh are celebrating the birth of their fourth child - and their first daughter.

Mrs Hindmarsh gave birth to a baby girl at 11:20pm on Saturday.

Their new daughter, who is yet to be officially named, will ensure mum and dad have their hands full, already having sons Odin, 7, Isaac, 6, and Noah, 2.

Mrs Hindmarsh said while the boys were yet to have met their new sister, they were all curious and excited to meet the new arrival.

"Odin's really excited," she said.

"He was always coming up and feeling my belly.

"When she had hiccups, he loved it because he could just feel it, and thought it was so cool.

"He would just come up and give kisses.

"Isaac's always asking things, but he's just not as affectionate.

"Noah's still only 2, and doesn't care because he's still a baby."

Mrs Hindmarsh said while she was keen for her three boys to finally visit, she was enjoying the peace and quiet.

The baby girl's birth at Gladstone Hospital follows a long line of tradition for the family, with her brothers and mother all born at the same hospital.

But she is likely to be the family's last born there.

"As far as I know this is it," Mrs Hindmarsh said.

"I don't really want to do it again."

She said it was more than likely the family will be raised in Gladstone.

"We own a house here so I suppose we will (stay in Gladstone), but whatever happens, happens," she said.

The parents were hoping to officially have a new name for her new daughter soon, when Mr Hindmarsh finished working his night shift.