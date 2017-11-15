Menu
Biloela parents say hello to an early arrival

NEWBORN: Judd John Watterston at Gladstone Hospital.
Julia Bartrim
by

NEW parents Megan and Brent Watterston didn't get much warning that baby Judd was on the way.

Mrs Watterston felt some niggles on Monday and decided to go to hospital just in case.

Hospital staff suggested she stay the night, even though Judd wasn't expected for another week. It proved a good call with Judd born at 11pm on Monday.

Mrs Watterston said the labour was quick and the midwives "fantastic".

The one downside is that the Biloela couple had to travel to Gladstone Hospital for the birth as the doctor they needed at Biloela Hospital was away on rotation.

"I was a bit anxious when they said we wouldn't have a doctor but it's been really smooth," Mrs Watterston said.

The couple only named Judd on Tuesday morning. Judd is a brother for Charlie, 4, and Mac, 2.

"We thought we'd wait till we met him and he'd unravelled a bit, he had so many creases in him," Mrs Watterston said. "Twelve hours in, so far so good. It's all pretty cool, pretty special.

While all has gone well, Mrs Watterston is expecting to crash at some point after only getting one hour of sleep on Monday night.

"I know it's coming (the crash), but we're still pretty excited and can't stop looking at him," she said.

Mrs Watterston said Judd had been a quiet baby.

"He's pretty dopey at the moment," she said. "He's about a week early so he's not too noisy yet but I think that's coming."

Hospital staff told the couple babies born premature tend to be quieter early.

"Either that or we've got the best baby in the world," Mrs Watterston said.

