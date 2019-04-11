Menu
A GLADSTONE man who stabbed a teen in the stomach outside Central Lane Hotel was released on parole this week, much to his parents' relief.
Parents' relief over Central Lane stabber's jail release

Sarah Barnham
11th Apr 2019 12:40 PM
A GLADSTONE man who stabbed a teen in the stomach outside Central Lane Hotel was released on parole this week, much to his parents' relief.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in the District Court at Gladstone on Wednesday to one count of unlawful wounding and one count of common assault.

The teen has spent the past six months behind bars on remand after he was charged with the offending early October 2018.

Police were called following reports of a stabbing on October 6 outside the nightclub about 2am. The victim and his group of friends were leaving the nightclub when they saw the teen waiting at the bottom of the stairs.

The court was told one teen in the group asked him "what his problem was" and called him a "f---wit".

The victim got between the two and the teen pulled out a knife from his back pocket. The teen stabbed the victim in the stomach and fled the scene. He was caught soon after by a security guard, who detained the man until police arrived.

The court was told the victim required stitches. The man was on bail at the time of the stabbing for the assault of a woman in a clothing store in August 2018.

The court was told the pair were known to each other and had an argument before the woman walked into the shop.

He followed the woman into a change room, "ripped open the curtain" and punched her several times, the court was told.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client needed mental health assistance and counselling but being behinds bars was "terribly traumatic" for him.

Mr Moon said the man's family were extremely supportive of him, but also concerned by his behaviour.

The verdict to release the man on immediate parole was an emotional moment for his mother and father, both in tears at the realisation their son wouldn't spend another night behind bars.

Judge Michael Burnett imposed a 21-month jail term for the wounding and six months for the assault.

