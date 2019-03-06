Why kids are being pulled from elite schools

As the water recedes, cattle lay dead – victims of a one in five hundred year flood event which swept across the north west. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

CASH-STRAPPED farming families are having to pull their kids from boarding schools as they grapple with the consequences of Queensland's devastating weather.

The Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA) has claimed some families are turning to distance education because they cannot afford tuition fees, while others are deserting rural communities completely to access state schools elsewhere.

ICPA president Tammie Irons said the emergency required urgent funding from the State Government.

The Government currently subsidises tuition fees for eligible families under its Living Away From Home Allowances Scheme.

Up to $3808 is provided each year for students in Years 1 to 6, while up to $5483 is provided for students in Years 7 to 12.

However Ms Irons said the average tuition fee exceeded $12,000 and claimed the funding had only risen slightly in accordance with CPI.

"(Parents are) making a decision around whether they buy another bale of hay or 'do I pay boarding school fees?" Ms Irons said.

"There are definitely situations where families are bringing their children home from boarding school and we're not sure what educational opportunities are being offered when they are brought home."

Queensland ICPA president Tammie Irons.

Ms Irons said the association lobbied the Government for greater funding in Brisbane last week - with an added $3 million needed to help struggling families.

"There are people (farmers) who aren't going to have an income for at least three years and that's probably a positive outlook," she said.

"It is absolutely an emergency."

Education Minister Grace Grace said she knew families in rural and remote parts of Queensland were doing it tough.

"I met with representatives of the Isolated Children's Parents' Association last week and am aware of the issues being faced," she said.

"I will continue to work with all stakeholders - including the non-government school sector and the Federal Government - to identify solutions as soon as possible."

Australian Boarding Schools Association executive director Richard Stokes said the association pushed as hard as it could to get more funding from the State and Federal Governments.

He said boarding schools helped families where they could.

"They've lost all their breeding stock - now they've lost the chance to rebuild, that's the thing that's probably the greatest challenge," he said.

"I think the kids are the forgotten beings."

Burdekin MP Dale Last said he would speak with the Federal Education Minister about the funding situation tonight.