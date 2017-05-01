Gladstone's shameful parental drug abuse revealed

RELATED LINKS | Gladstone's ice epidemic

>> 'Harmful effects': The shocking stats on Gladstone's drug use

>> Ice trafficker cops death threat, then jail

CHILDREN in Gladstone are being exposed to deadly drugs by their parents, damning new statistics have revealed.

Last year 10 children in the Gladstone region involved in the protection system had a parent using ice.

It's one of many statistics released by the Department of Child Safety, demonstrating the need for drug testing of parents.

The emerging "ice corridor" in central Queensland meant 95 children found to be in need of protection last year had a parent using ice.

Of those, 27 children were in Rockhampton, 26 in Bundaberg and 10 in Gladstone.

Describing parental drug use as alarming, Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman said she made no apologies for introducing new tough laws to protect children in need.

"That's why we introduced tough new mandatory drug testing for parents who want to keep their children," she said.

"I make no apologies for being tough on parents who are doing the wrong thing."

The issue isn't isolated to Gladstone either, with the statistics showing parents known to the child protection system in Queensland were using ice more frequently than they were drinking alcohol.

Alarmingly, 60% of children whose parents were using ice were aged under five.

The new data showed an increase in the number of calls to the Department of Child Safety from 11,468 to 11,492.