Parent in defamation case facing criminal charges

A PARENT being sued for defamation by a Gold Coast high school headmistress is facing criminal charges related to the principal, a court has been told.

Southport District Court heard Miguel Baluskas is facing charges of threatening violence at night and wilful damage.

Mr Baluskas and his wife Donna are among five parents being sued for more than $1 million by long-serving Mount Tamborine State High principal Tracey Brose over allegedly defamatory social media posts.

Tracey Brose at Southport court. Picture: Adam Head

According to court documents, Mrs Brose was allegedly called a 'nasty, evil women (sic)' and a 'lying, manipulative bully' on Facebook and a Change.org petition which was launched to have her reinstated after she was suspended in February 2016.

Mrs Brose's lawyers want to question Mr Baluskas at the defamation trial over the incident which led to the criminal charges.

Her barrister, Holly Blattman, said the incident was evidence of Mr Baluskas having acted 'maliciously' towards Mrs Brose and would help determine aggravated damages.

Mr Baluskas, who is self-represented, told the court he was due to face trial over the criminal charges next month and strongly opposed being questioned about the incident in the defamation hearing.

He accused Mrs Brose's lawyers of 'double-dipping' by trying to question him over matters in another court.

Judge Catherine Muir said she was concerned about Mr Baluskas's legal rights and told him he needed to seek urgent legal advice.