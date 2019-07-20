Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorbike rider has suffered serious arm injuries in a crash on the Gold Coast.
A motorbike rider has suffered serious arm injuries in a crash on the Gold Coast.
News

Paramedics use battle-tested techniques to treat rider

by Luke Mortimer
20th Jul 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORBIKE rider has suffered serious injuries to his arm in a dramatic crash involving a truck at Molendinar this morning.

The man aged in his 40s was badly injured when his motorbike and another vehicle were involved in a crash on Enterprise Street at 5.28am.

Paramedics took the man to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The Queensland Ambulance High Acuity Response unit also attended the crash.

It's staffed by critical care paramedics who use advanced treatment methods pioneered by battlefield medics.

Paramedics also attended a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 on-ramp at Arundel at 6.07pm last night.

Two people were treated for minor injuries and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Trip of a lifetime for one of Gladstone's hardest workers

    premium_icon Trip of a lifetime for one of Gladstone's hardest workers

    News Find out how Gladstone will be represented at the Great Endeavour Rally.

    ADOPT A CAT: Kittens who need a new home

    premium_icon ADOPT A CAT: Kittens who need a new home

    News 'It's very important to desex your cats'

    CBD motel now on the market

    premium_icon CBD motel now on the market

    News The property has hit the market as a receiver's sale.

    Drivers urged to watch out for roos on road

    premium_icon Drivers urged to watch out for roos on road

    News There has been a rise in numbers of roadside injured kangaroos