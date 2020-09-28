Menu
Emergency services are on the scene of a two car crash at Boyne Island.
Paramedics treating woman in two car crash at Boyne Island

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Sep 2020 12:32 PM
EMERGENCY services are responding a two car crash at Boyne Island.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the intersection of Pioneer Drive and Tuckers Road.

“We got the call at 12.22pm to reports of a two vehicle crash,” the spokesman said.

“Paramedics are currently assessing one female patient in her 20s who is reportedly suffering abdominal injuries.”

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have also been called to the incident.

Nobody is reported to be trapped.

The Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics at the scene had reported they don’t need any further assistance.

More to come.

