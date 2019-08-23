Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are on scene.
Paramedics are on scene. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Mackay teen killed in horror crash

Ashley Pillhofer
by and with the Courier-Mail
22nd Aug 2019 9:49 PM | Updated: 23rd Aug 2019 5:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash near Mackay overnight.

Police say the teen lost control of the ute he was driving on Mackay Bucasia Rd about 9.15pm.

The car crashed into a concrete drain, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

An 18-year-old Eimeo man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

Paramedics treating person after 'very serious' crash

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a "very serious" crash on Mackay Bucasia Road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a car was on its roof after a single- vehicle crash.

He said crews went into immediate action to cut a door off the vehicle and remove a person from the car.

He said QFES crews were able to do that and left the person in the hands of paramedics on site.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police said a car had gone off the road near Emmanuel Catholic Primary School.

Police were alerted to the crash at 9.20pm.

Reports indicate the person has suffered significant injures however Queensland Ambulance Service was unable to comment.

It is understood police have closed at least one lane of Mackay Bucasia Road and Scene of Crime crews are attending the incident. 

crash editors picks mackay mackay bucasia road mackay crash road
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Health professionals call for an independent hospital board

    premium_icon Health professionals call for an independent hospital board

    Health Health professionals and community stakeholders endorse split from Central Queensland Hospital Health Services into an independent body.

    • 23rd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    The importance of raising funds this Daffodil Day

    premium_icon The importance of raising funds this Daffodil Day

    News "Research is what keeps me alive.”

    • 23rd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    GALLERY: All the photos from Our Priceless Past revealed

    premium_icon GALLERY: All the photos from Our Priceless Past revealed

    News See all the photos from the Our Priceless Past feature.

    • 23rd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    OUR PRICELESS PAST: Lift-out in tomorrow's paper

    OUR PRICELESS PAST: Lift-out in tomorrow's paper

    News The Observer is proud to present a special edition lift-out