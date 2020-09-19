Child taken to hospital with first degree burns

Ambulance and emergency services are treating a primary-school aged child with alleged first to second degree burns.

UPDATE 5.28PM:

A PRIMARY-SCHOOL aged child was taken to hospital after suffering first degree burns at Seventeen-Seventy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended a private address on Captain Cook Dr at 4.05pm.

He said the child suffered first degree burns from hot noodles.

It is understood the child was at a caravan park when the incident unfolded.

The child was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

PARAMEDICS are treating a primary-school aged child with alleged first to second degree burns at Seventeen-Seventy.

Emergency services were called to Captain Cook Dr about 4.15pm.

It is understood the child is eight years old and has suffered first to second degree burns from a packet of two minute noodles.

