Child taken to hospital with first degree burns
UPDATE 5.28PM:
A PRIMARY-SCHOOL aged child was taken to hospital after suffering first degree burns at Seventeen-Seventy.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended a private address on Captain Cook Dr at 4.05pm.
He said the child suffered first degree burns from hot noodles.
It is understood the child was at a caravan park when the incident unfolded.
The child was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
INITIAL 4.36AM:
PARAMEDICS are treating a primary-school aged child with alleged first to second degree burns at Seventeen-Seventy.
Emergency services were called to Captain Cook Dr about 4.15pm.
It is understood the child is eight years old and has suffered first to second degree burns from a packet of two minute noodles.
