Ambulance and emergency services are treating a primary-school aged child with alleged first to second degree burns.
News

Child taken to hospital with first degree burns

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Sep 2020 4:45 PM | Updated: 5:32 PM
UPDATE 5.28PM:

UPDATE 5.28PM: 

A PRIMARY-SCHOOL aged child was taken to hospital after suffering first degree burns at Seventeen-Seventy. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended a private address on Captain Cook Dr at 4.05pm. 

He said the child suffered first degree burns from hot noodles. 

It is understood the child was at a caravan park when the incident unfolded. 

The child was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 4.36AM:

PARAMEDICS are treating a primary-school aged child with alleged first to second degree burns at Seventeen-Seventy.

Emergency services were called to Captain Cook Dr about 4.15pm.

It is understood the child is eight years old and has suffered first to second degree burns from a packet of two minute noodles.

More to come.

emergency services gladstone two minute noodles
Gladstone Observer

