Paramedics take toddler to hospital after he ran into a pole

Sarah Steger
by

A LITTLE boy is going to end up with a big bump on his head after he ran smack bang into a pole this morning.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman, at 10.45am paramedics responded to reports of an injured child at West Gladstone.

It is unconfirmed where the toddler was injured, however, initial reports stated the minor incident happened at Port City Kids.

The little boy was taken to Gladstone Hospital for his head injury in a stable condition from a private residence.

Updates to follow.

Gladstone Observer
