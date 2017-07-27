Paramedics take man who overestimated his abilities to hospital

Paramedics were called to the GRC building last night after a man injured his leg in a misjudged stunt.

LAST NIGHT paramedics were called to the Gladstone Regional Council building on Goondoon St after a man injured his ankle.

The man and his friends, who were walking through the CBD, had their night take a slight detour when their friend bit off more than he could chew.

The man, who may have been intoxicated, jumped over a railing outside the Queens Hotel at Goondoon St about 8.30pm.

"Old mate jumped over the rail ... but it was a bit too much for his little ankles ... he busted them up," one of his friends said.

The man was treated by two QAS paramedics outside the GRC building about 8.50pm.

The man's friends continued on their way up Goondoon St as their mate was taken to Gladstone Hospital in the ambulance.

"Cya later mate, don't worry we've got pictures," they joked as he was driven off.