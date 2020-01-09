Paramedics say girl’s leg was seriously cut in shark attack

Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a girl to hospital, after she reportedly suffered a shark bite to the lower leg.

A GIRL is recovering in Bundaberg Hospital, after she was bitten by a shark near North West Island.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening about 5.30pm,off the coast of Gladstone, when the seven-year-old girl was bitten by a lemon shark.

Ambulance service superintendent and operations manager for Wide Bay, Rick Tenthy said the girl was recovering at Bundaberg Hospital.

"I understand she sustained significant lacerations to her leg, they are not life threatening and she didn't have a serious haemorrhage," Mr Tenthy said.

"But of course when we first get a request to attend to someone who has had an accident or incident involving a shark, we take it very seriously."

A qualified nurse who was at the scene at time attended to the girl, before receiving further medical attention.

The girl and her mother were then transported by boat to Heron Island, where they met Gladstone paramedics and a critical care paramedic from Bundaberg.

They were then flown to Bundaberg Hospital by the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter.

"When they (paramedics) arrived, they found the young lady had been well cared for by a nurse at the scene," Mr Tenthy said.

"Together with her Mum, she was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition and as we understand, she is doing very well today."

The incident comes after a man aged in his 30s was recently flown to Gladstone Hospital, after he was reportedly bitten by a shovel nose shark.

Mr Tenthy reminded beachgoers to apply caution when entering the water.

"We've certainly seen an increase in activity, particularly around parts of the Fraser Coast district, with some people being stung by Irukandji and this is the second event in Queensland recently involving sharks," Mr Tenthy said.

"Never be alone when you're in the water and always look out for each other."

It is unknown how far out the girl was swimming at the time of the incident.