A primary school-aged boy was hit by a car on Queen St, Kings Beach this morning. Photo: Bev Lacey/File

A SCHOOLBOY has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car on a major Caloundra road this morning.

Paramedics rushed to the single-vehicle and pedestrian incident on Queen St at Kings Beach about 11.50am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The primary school-aged boy was treated at the scene for grazes to his face and chest before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.