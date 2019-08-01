Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Paramedics responding to two crashes on the Dawson Highway

Maddelin McCosker
by
1st Aug 2019 6:12 AM
6AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a single vehicle car crash near Calliope this morning.

The young male driver called in the crash himself after he collided with a kangaroo on the Dawson Highway, 1.5km from the Kirkwood Road intersection heading towards Calliope shortly before 6am.

When the driver called he was complaining of leg injuries.

When paramedics arrived on scene, he was able to walk around.

The paramedic noted the airbags in the car had deployed.

No other services are required at this stage.

Also near Calliope, paramedics are on their way to a single truck crash on the Dawson Highway.

It is understood a truck has crashed into a guard rail in the outbound lane of the highway about 10 to 15 minutes out of Calliope and is still on the road.

The crash was reported just after 6am this morning.

It is believed the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The 57-year-old driver is reported as having no visible injuries.

