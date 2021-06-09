Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are on scene at a two-vehicle crash in the Gladstone suburb of Telina this afternoon.
Paramedics on scene at two-vehicle Gladstone crash

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
9th Jun 2021 1:43 PM
Paramedics are on scene at a two-vehicle crash in the Gladstone region.

QAS received reports of the crash, which occurred on the corner of Mars Crescent and Mercury Street, just before 1pm Wednesday.

A QAS spokeswoman said there was no additional information available on the incident, with an update expected shortly.

More to come.

