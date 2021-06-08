Paramedics were injured when an ambulance was involved in a crash in Sydney's south on Monday. Picture: Jacob Krkovski

Paramedics on their way to an emergency in southern Sydney have been lucky to escape with their own lives after the ambulance they were in rolled in a crash.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Taren Point Rd, The Boulevarde and Captain Cook Drive at Caringbah just before 1pm on Monday.

The Sutherland Shire News reported the ambulance was travelling with its lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

It’s understood there weren’t any patients in the vehicle at the time.

Photos show the front windscreen of the rolled ambulance smashed in after the paramedics inside were initially trapped.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said four people had been taken to hospital in stable conditions.

All southbound lanes of Taren Point Road have since reopened.

Originally published as Paramedics injured in shocking crash