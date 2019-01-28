Menu
Paramedics working on Sydney Harbour Bridge. Picture: Channel 7
Emergency at top of Harbour Bridge

by Sam Clench
26th Jan 2019 1:38 PM

PARAMEDICS have been called to the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge to treat a woman reportedly suffering from heat exhaustion.

The NSW Ambulance Service told news.com.au it was called to the incident at 11:55am. Police were also on the scene.

The paramedics focused their efforts on getting the woman, who is reportedly in her 50s, off the top of the bridge. Footage taken by a Channel 7 helicopter showed her being secured on a stretcher.

She has since been successfully lowered and is now being taken to Sydney Hospital. She is in a stable condition.

Sydney is sweltering today. As the were called out, the temperature in the city was hovering at 30 degrees.

