Paramedics called to teenager suffering electric shock

Paramedics have been called to a location off Philip Street, South Gladstone, after reports a teenager has suffered an electric shock. Picture: Kevin Farmer

UPDATE, 12.15pm: A teenage boy has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after he reportedly received an electric shock at South Gladstone.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics attended the scene at a location off Philip Street and treated a patient for a reported electric shock.

The spokeswoman said the patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition.

Initial reports stated the 15-year-old boy was using electrical equipment when the incident occurred.

