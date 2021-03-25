Paramedics called to teenager suffering electric shock
UPDATE, 12.15pm: A teenage boy has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after he reportedly received an electric shock at South Gladstone.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics attended the scene at a location off Philip Street and treated a patient for a reported electric shock.
The spokeswoman said the patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition.
Initial reports stated the 15-year-old boy was using electrical equipment when the incident occurred.
INITIAL REPORT,11.12am: Paramedics have been called to reports of a teenager suffering an electric shock in the Gladstone region.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said at 11.09am Gladstone paramedics responded to reports of an electric shock at a location off Philip Street, South Gladstone.
The spokeswoman said paramedics were still en route to the scene.
It is understood a 15-year-old boy was using electrical equipment when he suffered the shock.
