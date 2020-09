Paramedics are responding to reports a man has suffered a stab wound at a South Gladstone shopping centre.

Paramedics are responding to reports a man has suffered a stab wound at a South Gladstone shopping centre.

PARAMEDICS are responding to reports that a man has suffered a stab wound at a shopping centre in the Gladstone region.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to a location on Toolooa Street at South Gladstone after reports about 3.40pm an elderly man had suffered a stab wound.

It is understood police have also been called to the incident.

More to come.