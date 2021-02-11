Paramedics called after foot trapped at car wash
Firefighters deployed their hydraulic cutting equipment after the woman became trapped at a city car wash.
Two fire crews and paramedics were called to the Toowoomba Car and Dog Wash on the corner of North and Ruthven Sts just before 3pm.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews arrived to find a woman with her foot trapped at the site.
The firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to help release the foot.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 20s was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
Originally published as Paramedics called after woman's foot becomes trapped at car wash