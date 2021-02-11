Menu
Firefighters used cutting equipment to free a woman in her 20s after her foot became trapped at a city car wash.
News

Paramedics called after foot trapped at car wash

Alexia Austin
11th Feb 2021 4:07 PM
Firefighters deployed their hydraulic cutting equipment after the woman became trapped at a city car wash.

Two fire crews and paramedics were called to the Toowoomba Car and Dog Wash on the corner of North and Ruthven Sts just before 3pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews arrived to find a woman with her foot trapped at the site.

The firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to help release the foot.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 20s was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Paramedics called after woman's foot becomes trapped at car wash

Toowoomba Chronicle

