A Queensland Ambulance Service vehicle responds to an incident. FILE PHOTO.

Paramedics were called to a report of an injury incident at Benaraby Landfill on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said officers attended a location off the Bruce Highway at 2.43pm.

The QAS spokeswoman said a person had suffered a minor laceration but had declined transport to hospital.

It is understood the patient who was assessed was a man.