Paramedics attended crashes in the Gladstone CBD and at Tannum Sands.
Paramedics attend Gladstone and Tannum crashes

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Aug 2020 9:24 AM
PARAMEDICS in the Gladstone region have had a busy Saturday morning so far, attending two crashes in the CBD and at Tannum Sands before 8am.

The first collision between two vehicles occurred near the intersection of Auckland Street and Herbert Street at 7.01am.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition for assessment and treatment for unknown injuries.

The spokeswoman said the second person declined transport to hospital.

The second two-vehicle crash occurred only minutes later at the Bruce Highway, Silica Road exit.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the crash occurred at 7.21am.

“Paramedics assessed three people who were found to be uninjured and did not require transport to hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

