Paramedics were called to Agnes Water after reports a man had a fish hook in his arm.

Crews were called to Springs Road about 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed one patient who did not require transport to hospital.

The QAS spokeswoman said the patient advised he would go to a local General Practitioner for treatment.