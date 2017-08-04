27°
News

Paramedics aid woman bitten by snake at her home

Sarah Steger
| 4th Aug 2017 5:31 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a Captain Creek home and are treating a woman who was bitten on the hand by a snake this afternoon.

The woman in her 50s is currently in a stable condition and has remained composed and calm throughout the treatment, a QAS media spokeswoman said. 

One Queensland Ambulance Services unit is at the property on Dillon Rd and is still assessing the severity of the snake bite. Paramedics have been unable to determine what kind of snake is responsible.

The spokeswoman said paramedics are bandaging the woman's hand up and wrapping a pressure bandage all the way up to her armpit.

Once this process is complete the woman will be taken to hospital.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breaking news gladstone region snake bite

'Unplanned outage' causes smoky, black flare from LNG site

'Unplanned outage' causes smoky, black flare from LNG site

BLACK smoke billowed from the QGC flare this afternoon following an unplanned outage on the LNG export site.

72 hours of things to do this weekend

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

Here's some events happening this weekend.

BREAKING: Power announces new coach

ENCOURAGING: Central QLD high performance coach Brady Walmsley has been named as Power men coach for 2018.

Blair Smith to coach his final game

UPDATE: Acreage on fire put out, thick smoke slowly lifting

QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency Services Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Heavy black smoke is moving onto and across the Bruce Hwy.

Local Partners

Catherine claims huge Calliope jackpot

CALLIOPE'S Catherine Brown is a lot richer after claiming the Multiscreen Superdraw jackpot last Thursday night.

Triathletes prepare for Botanic 2 Bridge

ON THE RUN: 3D Coaching coach Ryan McLoughlin says the Botanic 2 Bridge will offer a great warm-up for athletes ahead of major triathlon events later in the year.

Preparations well under way for up to 4000 participating runners.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

MANHUNT: Ripped male models take over nightclub

SUPPLIED IMAGE. NOT FOR SYNDICATION OR SALE. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. 153996Zane Hau came second in the Manhunt national final last Friday night.

Mieplace Niteclub to host city's first Manhunt Male Model Search.

MAKE YOUR MOVE NOW!

63 Daintree Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 63 Daintree Boulevard to the market. This much loved brick home (approx. 183sqm under roof) is approximately five...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing...

5 Star Abode With A 5 Star Shed - Act Now!

105 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 6 $450,000

Dreaming of owning your own 5-Star family home situated on a large 1058m2 block with covered parking for 5+ vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with...

Great Value....Invest Today..!

Unit 26/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 SUBMIT ALL...

This conveniently located unit is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a good quality unit in...

Great Family Home With A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

8 Mycumbene Way, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 Offers Around...

If you love to entertain friends and enjoy the beautiful climate that we have here in Gladstone then I would highly recommend a close inspection of 8 Mycumbene...

Double Storey Home with Internal Access &amp; Plenty of Storage Space - MUST SEE!

10 Geraldine Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $200,000

Calling all first home buyers....This property is great value for money in the current market and will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market and into...

CONTRACT CRASHED...UNLOCK THE TRUE POTENTIAL...RENOVATION PROJECT

58 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 $150,000

Calling all tradies or DIY enthusiasts. Hidden gem in Barney Point waiting for a new owner to call home. Capitalise on the affordable pricing in Gladstone and...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $200,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct