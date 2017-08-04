Paramedics aid woman bitten by snake at her home

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a Captain Creek home and are treating a woman who was bitten on the hand by a snake this afternoon.

The woman in her 50s is currently in a stable condition and has remained composed and calm throughout the treatment, a QAS media spokeswoman said.

One Queensland Ambulance Services unit is at the property on Dillon Rd and is still assessing the severity of the snake bite. Paramedics have been unable to determine what kind of snake is responsible.

The spokeswoman said paramedics are bandaging the woman's hand up and wrapping a pressure bandage all the way up to her armpit.

Once this process is complete the woman will be taken to hospital.