Crime

Paramedic assaulted on job, pushed down stairs

Jordan Philp
by and Jordan Philp
16th May 2021 7:54 PM
A Dalby paramedic will be out of action after suffering at the hands of an attacker who pushed him down a flight of stairs.

Queensland Ambulance released a statement about the incident in which the Dalby-based paramedic Rob sustained facial, hand and knee injuries when he was pushed from behind into his partner and down a flight of stairs while responding to a job at Maclagan, a rural area between Dalby and Toowoomba.

"Sending our thoughts this afternoon to our paramedic Rob who was unfortunately assaulted today while on duty," the statement read.

"This incident means Rob will be out of action for a while he physically and mentally recovers."

The attack has been reported to Queensland Police.

Earlier this year, the United Workers Union National Ambulance Coordinator Fiona Scalon told The Courier-Mail instances of violence and abuse against paramedics are steadily growing year-on-year.

The rate of occupational violent incidents has increased steadily since the Paramedic Safety Task Force released its final report in April 2016.

Queensland Ambulance continued in their statement that the attack on Rob reinforced the message that there is no excuse for paramedics to be assaulted.

"Every one of our officers are important to us and the community, especially in such demanding times. We can't care for you if our officers are in danger themselves," the statement read.

"No matter the reason behind the behaviour, there's simply No Excuse For Abuse.

"Get well soon Rob, we're thinking of you."

