Paralympian backs Observer's campaign

Former Paralympian Brendan Burkett has spoken up about the need for swimming lessons.
Warren Lynam
Chris Lees
A FORMER Tannum Sands Paralympian is backing the Gladstone Observer's Save Our Schoolkids campaign.

Brendan Burkett, who competed in four Paralympics, from 1988-2000, said there was a "truckload” of reasons kids needed to learn to swim.

"Obviously there's tragedies with drownings, and there's another component of that, with people that don't drown who suffer permanent long-term disabilities and impairments ... so there's many reasons why we should do it,” he said.

Now a professor with the University of the Sunshine Coast, Prof Burkett said teaching kids to swim was everyone's responsibility.

"We're all well aware that we've got an obesity problem, we're not exercising enough, so here's a perfect opportunity,” he said.

"A, you can teach someone a lifelong skill and you could potentially save their life or someone else's and you get exercise, so there's a whole range of reasons why.”

Prof Burkett said he supported compulsory swimming lessons for schoolkids, particularly as most people had some exposure to water. "But I wouldn't just pin it on the government, it's a whole range of things that need to kick in.”

