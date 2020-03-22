Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A
A "main wing failure" left this paraglider stuck in the trees of a Gold Coast Forest. Picture: 7News
News

Paraglider trapped in trees of Gold Coast forest

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
22nd Mar 2020 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PARAGLIDER is trapped metres off the ground after a his parachute failed, causing him to become tangled and stranded in the trees of a Gold Coast forest.

Emergency services were called to Camphor Drive in Boyland, near Mt Tamborine, at around 12.20pm today, on reports of a paraglider trapped in the canopy.

A paraglider became trapped in the canopy of a forest near Mt Tamborine. Picture: 7 News
A paraglider became trapped in the canopy of a forest near Mt Tamborine. Picture: 7 News

It is believed the paraglider encountered a "main wing failure" and was forced to deploy his back up shoot and resulting in his entanglement.

7NEWS Gold Coast shared a video of the incident today, saying "Emergency services are on scene".

 

Emergency crews are on scene after a hang glider became stuck up a tree at Boyland, near Tamborine Mountain. www.7NEWS.com.au #7NEWS

Posted by 7NEWS Gold Coast on Saturday, 21 March 2020

Rescue crews are currently working to bring the trapped man back to earth.

He is not believed to be injured.

Originally published as Paraglider trapped in trees of Gold Coast forest

More Stories

editors picks paraglider

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airport security concerns amid coronavirus

        premium_icon Airport security concerns amid coronavirus

        Travel The Airport CEO has expressed his concerns on being able to replace specialised security staff if one of them were to be infected.

        Man suffers burns from campfire

        premium_icon Man suffers burns from campfire

        News PARAMEDICS were called to Lowmead in the early hours of the morning after reports a...

        Book educating children on Gladstone’s Harbour

        premium_icon Book educating children on Gladstone’s Harbour

        Offbeat Barry Mundy and Jenny Crab return for the fourth time.

        Q&A: Candidates outline their visions for the future

        premium_icon Q&A: Candidates outline their visions for the future

        News ‘What do you think the region will look like in five years?’