Agnes Water shops beg for local customers to survive

Aerial View of the township, 1770. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Aerial View of the township, 1770. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA040712VIEW

A HANDFUL of Agnes Water businesses owners are struggling to keep their heads above water.

Some shop owners are crying out for support after falling customer numbers.

Agnes Water residents have taken to Facebook to voice their support.

Resident Tracey McClymont said the local butchers "would be leaving if they don't get more support from the community".

"This really sucks, they have the best meat in town," she posted.

"At the same prices as Foodworks, but everyone seems to be too lazy to go there or think it's expensive."

Gift shop and clothing store owner Suze Hagenbach said her shop Kachina Moon was on the market after 14 years.

"It has been good with Gladstone and Bundaberg customers who shop local when they come here for a holiday but we need locals to get us between the holidays," she said.

Aerial View of the township, 1770. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA040712VIEW

"I've just noticed a decline in local support and it has a lot to do with a different mindset of shopping.

"People are buying online but when you've got a small population it impacts businesses."

Ms Hagenbach said if everyone spent $5 more at Agnes Water the town would see a slight growth.

"It's a ripple effect," she said.

"With healthy business comes jobs and more infrastructure.

"I don't know what the answer is to this problem but gentle reminders to encourage people to shop local.

"Whenever I have a local shop at Kachina Moon I always give them something for free to show them how much I appreciate them."

Ms Hagenbach said she had been supporting Agnes charities and contributing to donations for years but wanted to see the same support back.

"Ask yourself what do I need that I can get in my own town," she said.

"A tiny change in shopping habits is enough to save a town.

"It takes a bit more effort but if you live in remote paradise that's what happens."