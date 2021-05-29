Panthers’ stunning 26-year first

The Penrith Panthers cruised past the Bulldogs on Saturday, becoming the third team in Australian rugby league history — and the first since 1995 — to begin a season with twelve consecutive victories.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary says the Panthers’ Origin candidates, spearheaded by potent halves Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary, are “ready” for the game’s biggest stage after handling the selection spotlight in a comfortable win over the bottom-placed Bulldogs.

As NSW coach Brad Fittler watched on from the stands with his selection pencil in hand, the Panthers struggled in the first half before flexing their muscles in the second to record a comfortable 30-4 win.

Up to nine Panthers are in the mix for Fittler’s Blues side, but Cleary was impressed with his side’s ability to ignore the outside noise and focus on grinding out a tough win over a dogged Bulldogs outfit.

The Penrith coach reserved special praise for Luai, who is in the mix to partner Cleary in the halves for the Blues amid a push for Canberra’s Jack Wighton to wear the No.6.

“I definitely think he (Jarome) has done enough,” Cleary said.

“He has played persistently well for two years, he brings more than just his own individual skills, he energises our team, and he competes hard.

“He is definitely one guy who won’t let the boys down.”

Asked if Luai could handle the bench if the Blues opt to start Wighton at five-eighth, Cleary replied: “I think you could put him wherever.

“That isn’t up to me, but I would love to see him in there somewhere, but if he is chosen to start, I don’t think he would let anyone down.”

Cleary believes his son Nathan is also heading into this year’s Origin series in his best form, and expects him to seize the moment.

“Two years ago, he was out of form going in, which is really hard,” he said.

“Then last year was completely different with it (Origin) being at the end of the season, so he is definitely going in with confidence and a real understanding of what the Origin arena is about.”

Penrith pocket rockets Brian To’o and Liam Martin produced solid performances to put up their hands up as Blues bolters.

To’o, who is in a three-horse race with Parramatta’s Blake Ferguson and Roosters flyer Daniel Tupou for the Blues right-wing spot, ran for an impressive 266 metres and looked dangerous every time he touched the football.

He has now made over 200 metres nine times this season and he is on track to surpass Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s NRL-record run metres in one season from 2015.

Cleary has no doubts that To’o would excel in Origin despite his diminutive size.

“Yes, he isn’t tall, but he is big, and he plays big,” Cleary said.

“He will get you forward, and he will take all those tough runs. I thought there was an incident in last week’s game (against Souths) when Jaydn Su’a hit him with everything he had and two plays later he was back in there doing it again.

“I thought that was a real poignant moment for showing what he is about.”

Martin also did his Blues chances no harm with a workmanlike effort in the backrow.

The Temora Terrier ran for 101 metres and made 32 tackles and looks like a genuine chance to secure a bench role for the Blues.

Bulldogs-bound Penrith centre Matt Burton also impressed against his future club with a try and a special no-look over-the-head pass for a Stephen Crichton’s second half try, and wouldn’t look out of place on the Origin stage as a back or utility off the bench.

Panthers lock and Blues certainty Isaah Yeo faces a nervous wait after being placed on report for a high shot on Bulldogs back-rower Matt Doorey in the first half.

Cleary is confident that Yeo will escape suspension to play in the Origin opener.

“Yeah, he’ll be fine,” he said.

Fittler will name his NSW Origin squad on Sunday night, with at least five Penrith players in contention to take on Queensland on June 9.

The Panthers have now won their last 15 games at BlueBet Stadium while they have joined the Manly Sea Eagles from 1995 with a 12th straight victory to start the season.

Penrith prop Moses Leota was sin-binned in the final minutes for a high shot on Canterbury halfback Jake Averillo.

Hetherington’s discipline is a disaster

Controversy reigned as to how Canterbury prop Jack Hetherington remained on the field after producing two high tackles in the opening three minutes of the match.

In his first game back from a five-week suspension, Hetherington lost his mind with two blatant high shots on James Fisher-Harris and Viliame Kikau in the same set of six.

Fox League commentator Andrew Voss couldn’t believe his eyes as the Bulldogs enforcer remained on the field despite the NRL’s recent crackdown on foul play.

“Two high shots in the first few minutes and you’re off the field,” Voss lamented.

“I’m a very confused man in light of the past two weeks as to how Hetherington is out there – it goes against what we’ve seen.”

Hetherington was placed on report for his second shot, and based on his woeful judiciary record and loading points, he looks set for another stint on the sidelines.

