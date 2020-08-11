Panthers powering on in AFLC women’s comp

The Yeppoon defence moves in on Panthers' Michaela Rofe in the AFLC senior women’s game at Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

The Yeppoon defence moves in on Panthers' Michaela Rofe in the AFLC senior women’s game at Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

THE Rockhampton Panthers have swept all before them in the first full round of the AFL Capricornia’s senior women’s competition.

The reigning champions have won their five games, scoring 319 points and conceding just 19 along the way.

Their most recent victory came at home on Saturday against the Yeppoon Swans.

Captain Taylah Pringle kicked five goals as the Panthers piled on 88 points and kept their opponents scoreless.

They scored as many points in the first half as they did in the second, a testament to their willingness to play to the final siren.

“That’s something we really try to reinforce because the competition is so strong that if we sit back and think ‘we’ve got this’ it’s not going to do us any good,” Pringle said.

“The way you finish a game is the way you start the next one so we want to keep that momentum up.

“We stuck to our game plan (on Saturday) and it was great to see the reward that comes from that and the effort the girls put in.

“It was a good result and a nice way to cap off the first round of games.”

The Panthers have welcomed some new recruits this season and Pringle said they had quickly found their feet.

Ihndara Mcleod, who was playing her first game on Saturday, and Britney Hooper who was in her third, slotted into the midfield and looked right at home.

Panthers scored an 88-point win over Yeppoon in their Round 5 game on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

Tasma Vesey in just her second game kicked two goals and looked dangerous every time she had the football.

Pringle said the Panthers’ backline was consistently good and got the job done week in, week out.

Among the key contributors were Georgia Assay at centre half forward and Sherry-Kaye Smith who provided some great run out the back.

Pringle said the Panthers were well placed heading into the last five games of the shortened season.

“Obviously it’s far from over and with the format we’ve got this year anything can happen but it’s definitely promising,” she said.

“It’s always good to have that confidence going into the second round and leading up to finals.

“I think the thing for us is the effort the girls put in right across the board.

“We are a team in that everyone contributes and everyone works for each other.”

The Panthers are at home again this weekend, up against the win-less BITS.

AFLC Senior Women Round 5 results

Panthers 13.10-88 d Yeppoon 0.0-0; Gladstone 4.2-26 d BITS 2.3-15; Glenmore 4.6-30 d Brothers 2.2-14

AFLC Senior Women’s ladder

1. Panthers 20

2. Glenmore 16

3. Brothers 12

4. Yeppoon 8

5. Gladstone 4

6. BITS 0

More stories

Swans disappointment over game against undermanned Panthers

‘I was really pleased with how the guys stuck with it’

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Capra suffers ‘horrific injury’ in AFL game