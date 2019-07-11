Panthers pain for Sydney-bound Peachey

Tyrone Peachey’s dream of returning to Penrith could be just that, a dream. Picture: Getty

Tyrone Peachey’s dream of returning to Penrith could be just that, a dream. Picture: Getty

PENRITH don't have the salary cap space to cater for Tyrone Peachey's homecoming next season despite the former Panther's desire to leave the Gold Coast and return to Sydney.

Peachey is only one season into his three-year contract with the Titans but he is keen to depart the club to reunite with family in the Harbour City.

He was linked to Penrith prior to the June 30 deadline, however a deal didn't eventuate due to cap space.

The Panthers' position on Peachey hasn't changed as the club looks set to upgrade a number of rising players for the 2020 season.

As a result Penrith don't have the space for a representative calibre player like Peachey.

This could change if the Panthers were to release or lose a senior player like James Maloney, who is considering a stint in the English Super League.

Until then, though, Penrith can't accommodate Peachey for next season.

This will force the former Blues utility to join a rival NRL club if he wants to come home to Sydney.

Tyrone Peachey in Panthers colours last season. Picture: AAP

The Titans expect Peachey to pursue his options to play elsewhere in 2020 and won't stand in his way if he asks for a release.

It's understood the flyer's manager is currently looking at club options in Sydney.

Peachey is desperate to return south of the border for family reasons.

His wife is also keen relocate to have the support of family and friends.

Peachey won't play against his ex-club Penrith on Friday night due to a pectoral strain.

The Titans must beat the Panthers to have any chance of making the finals considering they sit six points outside the top eight with nine rounds remaining.

Garth Brennan is under increasing pressure. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan is also fighting to save his NRL career and requires wins to secure his future beyond this season.

Titans' head of performance and culture Mal Meninga is completing a review on the franchise, including Brennan's record as coach.

Meninga is expected to unveil his findings from a range of interviews with players and club officials in the coming weeks.

Barring a late season surge of wins, it's unlikely that Brennan will remain the Titans head coach after this season.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has been strongly linked to the Gold Coast job with his Maroons position in-doubt post the 2019 series.