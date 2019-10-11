Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Fisher-Harris has been ruled out for four months with a pectoral injury.
James Fisher-Harris has been ruled out for four months with a pectoral injury.
Rugby League

Panthers and Kiwis star ruled out for four months

by Staff writers
11th Oct 2019 11:12 AM

PANTHERS and Kiwis forward James Fisher-Harris has suffered a major injury setback after sustaining a pectoral muscle tear while training in the gym earlier this week.

The 23-year-old will undergo surgery to repair the damage and is set to be sidelined for at least four months.

The injury is a setback for New Zealand, with Fisher-Harris ruled out for the World Cup Nines and upcoming Tests against Great Britain later this month.

Live stream the inaugural Downer Rugby League World Cup 9's Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

Fisher-Harris has scored seven tries in 87 games for the Panthers and is considered a vital part of Ivan Cleary's pack going into next season.

The young lock has played six Tests for New Zealand since debuting in 2016 and was expected to play a major role in Michael Maguire's side during the World Cup Nines and Test season.

Live stream the inaugural Downer Rugby League World Cup 9's Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

james fisher-harris nrl penrith panthers rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    WARNING: Severe storms around region

    WARNING: Severe storms around region

    Weather A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued around Biloela and near Gladstone.

    Why Hotter Than Hell isn’t coming here

    premium_icon Why Hotter Than Hell isn’t coming here

    News Organisers have revealed why Gladstone, Toowoomba, Ipswich and the Gold Coast won’t...

    Wicked wings with a side of clean windows

    premium_icon Wicked wings with a side of clean windows

    Offbeat Find out when you can get your windows cleaned at the KFC drive-through

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards