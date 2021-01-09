Panic-buying has begun in Gladstone … again

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Shelves at Gladstone supermarkets have been left "bare", with residents panic buying in fear of another lockdown due to COVID-19. Picture: Kirkwood Woolworth Toilet and Paper Towel section

Gladstone residents are reportedly stripping supermarket shelves bare in fear of another lockdown due to COVID-19.

A woman posted on social media that bulk buying had begun in Gladstone.

Another person posted a photo of the toilet and paper towel section at Kirkwood Woolworths showing bare shelves.

"Just did a shop and couldn't get toilet paper," another person wrote.

A Gladstone Coles spokesman said he had seen a significant increase of sales on Friday and this morning since news broke that greater Brisbane residents and those who visited the area since January 2 were required to go into a three-day lockdown.

However, he said there had been no bulk buying or panic-buying at Coles Gladstone.

"It's definitely busier than what we usually see on a Saturday," he said.

"I think we learnt from last time there is no need to panic-buy as supermarkets are open every day and there are plenty of supplies."

He said product limitations have been reintroduced in metro and greater areas but are yet to come into play in regional areas.

A Kirkwood Woolworths worker said people weren't bulk buying but had been putting extra meat or toilet paper into their trolleys.

Gladstone residents who visited the Greater Brisbane area since January 2 have been required to self-isolate at home for three days.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher issued the following advice via his Facebook page on Friday morning.

"If you have been to the Greater Brisbane area since 2 January you should self-isolate in your home for three days from 6pm Friday, 8 January until 6pm Monday, 11 January," he said.

"You will be required to stay at home except for the following reasons:

- Shopping for essentials, food and necessary supplies

- Medical or healthcare needs, including compassionate requirements

- Exercise with no more than one other person, unless all from the same household

- Providing care or assistance to an immediate family member

- Work, or volunteering, or study if it is not reasonably practicable to work or learn remotely

- Child custody arrangements

- Legal obligations

- Visit for end of life

- Attend funeral or wedding in line with restrictions

"When leaving the house for any of the above reasons, you must wear a mask," Mr Butcher said.

"And, as always, if you have any symptoms, come forward and get tested immediately."