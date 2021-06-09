Panic as multiple news sites crash

Menu
Multiple global and local news websites down
News

by Matt Young
9th Jun 2021 5:32 AM

Customers have been warned they could still experience issues after a huge swath of national and international sites crashed in unison on Tuesday night including the New York Times, CNN and the BBC.

The Verge, Financial Times and Bloomberg also experienced outages which lasted almost an hour, while locally, The Guardian, Nine, SMH and The Age were affected, including Channel 10 and 10play online. Users have also reported issues with 7Plus.

The outage has gone as far as sites for the White House along with the UK government's website - gov.UK.

Retail giant Amazon, Reddit, Netflix, Pinterest, Twitch, PayPal and Shopify were also affected.

It appears News Corp sites were unaffected by the outage.

Internet sleuths have suggested a "big attack" but the outage was caused by a data centre provider, San Francisco based Fastly.

Most users were receiving 'Error 503' messages when attempting to access the sites and while a fix has been applied, users have been warned that they may "continue to experience decreased cache hit ratio and increased origin load as global services return".

"When huge outages like this strike the internet, they are generally traced back to some central service provider, such as AWS," said The Verge, which was forced to communicate through Google Docs.

"In this case, it seems the cause of the problem is due to a company called Fastly, which provides CDN (content delivery network) services to many websites.

 

CNN as it appeared in a major outage.
CNN as it appeared in a major outage.

CDNs are "graphically distanced" networks of servers, which "help minimise delays in loading web page content, by reducing the physical distance between the servers and users", according to The Australian's David Swan.

 

Fastly provides updates.
Fastly provides updates.

 

Those servers are located in "data centres" around the world, connected via subsea cables.

"Fastly is one of four hosting service providers that looks after CDNs, Akamai, Cloudflare and Amazon Web Services, are the other three.

On its website, Fastly said: "The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return."

Sites began to return but Fastly failed to indicate what had happened in the first place.

 

 

 

 

 

