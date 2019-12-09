Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Panic as firework explodes outside Qld nightclub

by Peter Michael
9th Dec 2019 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SECURITY footage has captured the moment a firework exploded on a crowded footpath in Cairns.

At least two people were injured when a "small incendiary device" was tossed outside a popular Cairns nightclub last month.

Patrons had gathered on the footpath when the fireworks detonated outside the Grafton Street complex at closing time at 3am on Saturday November 30.

 

Police are appealing for victims after at least two people were injured when fireworks were tossed into a crowd outside a popular Cairns nightclub.
Police are appealing for victims after at least two people were injured when fireworks were tossed into a crowd outside a popular Cairns nightclub.

 

Officers fear other patrons may have suffered burns injuries and are appealing for witnesses.

A 29-year-old man suffered burns and contusions to his torso and his shirt was damaged.

A 19-year-old woman also suffered a burns injury.

"Detectives have spoken to multiple witnesses,'' a police spokeswoman said.

"However they believe there may be others who either witnessed the incident or may have been struck by the fireworks and not yet made a report to police.''

 

Police are appealing for victims after at least two people were injured when fireworks were tossed into a crowd outside a popular Cairns nightclub.
Police are appealing for victims after at least two people were injured when fireworks were tossed into a crowd outside a popular Cairns nightclub.

 

Contact Policelink on 131444.

More Stories

cairns firework explosion fireworks grafton street

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire danger to remain ‘very high’ until tomorrow

        premium_icon Fire danger to remain ‘very high’ until tomorrow

        News RESIDENTS are urged to remain alert this week as bushfires burn in the region.

        ‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

        premium_icon ‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

        Community “It was just like being a celebrity – I was waving to everyone.”

        • 9th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        Partner, sister watched as plane crashed

        premium_icon Partner, sister watched as plane crashed

        News Partner, sister watching as plane crashed near Agnes Water

        IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...