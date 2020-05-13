Pandemic no excuse to breach bail

A man with 12 breach of bail charges had his application for bail refused.

A MAN who allegedly breached his bail conditions 12 times was unsure if he was allowed to go to the police station due to the coronavirus pandemic, a court has heard.

Ivan Gerrald Steven Doyle applied for bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court today, which was objected to by police.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey asked defence lawyer Brandon Selic how he was going to make sure his client was going to turn up to court.

“Where’s he going to stay, at your place?” Mr Manthey said.

Mr Selic said his client’s breaches were failing to report and reason for the breaches was “fear over the pandemic”.

“He was unsure if he was allowed to attend the police station,” Mr Selic said.

“He also got a reprimand while out in public from the police.”

He said his client admitted he should have phoned the police station.

“He couldn’t report but he could go out in public?” Mr Manthey said.

“One leg each side of a barb wire fence.”

Doyle’s bail was refused and he was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on Friday.