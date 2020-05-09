Pandemic causes ‘some delay’ for cancer treatment facility

Radiation therapy in Central Queensland is delivered at Rockhampton Hospital.

THE side effects of the coronavirus response are being felt by Gladstone's health services, with the delay of a radiation therapy facility.

The tender process for a local facility promised by both major parties during last year's federal election has been delayed and residents requiring the treatment continue to travel to Bundaberg or Rockhampton.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said the delay was caused by the coronavirus and that the tender process would be used to invite prospective service providers.

'The centre was due to go to tender in the first half of this year, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic there has been some delay," he said.

"The Government will work with key stakeholders to ensure that the investment is well targeted to support regional population centres that can service their surrounding areas."

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service executive director for Gladstone and Banana, Sandy Munro, said radiation therapy in Central Queensland was delivered at Rockhampton Hospital in partnership with specialist private provider GenesisCare.

"We look forward to seeing further clarity on the timescale of this project from the Federal Government once the Covid situation has stabilised," she said.

"Gladstone Hospital delivers chemotherapy and other cancer services through our Oncology Service."

Radiation therapy uses X-rays to destroy or injure cancer cells so they cannot multiply, according to the Cancer Council.

Side effects of the treatment can include fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite and hair loss.

Mr O'Dowd confirmed 13 regional cancer centres had been allocated funding to "improve access for Australians living in regional and rural areas to life saving radiation therapy".

The Federal Government committed $45.5 million for the centres, with $5 million ­allocated for a Gladstone facility.

Labor pledged $60 million for regional radiation therapy facilities across Australia, including Gladstone.