Pampering your pet made easy this Christmas

BLING RING: Port City Pet World store owner Josh Roati says they sell fancy pet jewellery like diamante collars for Christmas.

BLING RING: Port City Pet World store owner Josh Roati says they sell fancy pet jewellery like diamante collars for Christmas. Mike Richards GLA041217PETS

GLADSTONE pet owners aren't afraid go glam when it comes to pampering their pets.

Collars embedded with diamantes and studs are very popular at Port City Pet World.

Whether your pet loves bling or prefers camouflage, you are bound to find something good.

Store owner Josh Roati said people had a variety of tastes when it comes to treating their cat or dog.

"People love the diamantes for girl and boy dogs," he said.

"Camouflage seems to be the way to go for collars and leads. "Otherwise you got your studs to make your dog more fierce than what it is."

Dog and cat treats are a firm favourite during Christmas time, as well as small fish tanks for children's bedrooms.

"Most of my live fish get flown up from Melbourne weekly," Mr Roati said.

Reptiles such as bearded dragons are also popular.

Come bird season, and the birds, along with their cages and accessories, are also flying off the shelves.

With the Christmas rush still a week away, Mr Roati is expecting a last minute frenzy at the store seven to 10 days before the big day.

"When I first took over this store down here, I revamped the place, moved a lot of shelving and made more specific areas dedicated to products targeting particular people," he said.

The store often receives calls requesting certain products, which Mr Roati tries to accommodate.

Port City Pet World works with up to 40 different suppliers in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and even New Zealand.